© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Silent War Ep. 6068: Fauci blames unvaxxed for vax GENOCIDE, Trump - "We have to Fight."
Follow
3
Share
Report
150 views • July 27, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War, Fauci and the establishment, with a formal criminal referral of his own pending with the DOJ, are desperate to evade liability and culpability for the mass murder they've unleashed worldwide in collusion with China and the Biden Administration using unproven, unsafe, untested, and universally harmful vaccines which are creating the very variants they are now seeking to project the blame for onto the UN-vaxxed. In an epic show of mental gymnastics and breaking with everything we know from 70+ years of established medical science, Fauci completely ignores herd immunity and natural immunity to push the idea that only by taking an ineffective (he admits breakthrough infections occur, merely blaming them on THE UNVACCINATED!) medical experiment are you safe from being a deadly threat to your neighbor.
Meanwhile, President Trump says “When They Steal it From You and Rig It, We Have to Fight – We Have No Choice”
and in France, they already are - as protests spring up against across France (and the world) against the forced mandates of these medical experiments.
What in the world are they doing to us? And what is their ultimate agenda?
All of this, and much more.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
▶️ Subscribe at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
▶️ Chat at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/Chat
▶️ Support us at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
▶️ www.RedPillLiving.com - Detox the Deep State!
- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️ www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶ Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️ Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
▶️ RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️ GreenPill Living: https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️ The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com
▶️ The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️ StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
Meanwhile, President Trump says “When They Steal it From You and Rig It, We Have to Fight – We Have No Choice”
and in France, they already are - as protests spring up against across France (and the world) against the forced mandates of these medical experiments.
What in the world are they doing to us? And what is their ultimate agenda?
All of this, and much more.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
▶️ Subscribe at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
▶️ Chat at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/Chat
▶️ Support us at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
▶️ www.RedPillLiving.com - Detox the Deep State!
- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️ www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶ Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️ Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
▶️ RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️ GreenPill Living: https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️ The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com
▶️ The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️ StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.