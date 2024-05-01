AMERICA ~ THE NEW JERUSALEM

By the Most Noble "Order of the Quest" found in the book THE SECRET DESTINY OF AMERICA by Manly Hall, I have interpreted the Discovery of my own NARROW PATH of Signs and Wonders, befitting to these Biblical end of days [which is really a New Beginning for the Righteous] that are attached to me and to the Founding of our Constitutional Republic.

In this 2 minute video, I explain HOW Deity will COME [Return] to your Temple [your skull] and Appear for a split second within your consciousness, providing a GLIMPSE of the one who your soul loves by Angelic Reflection of the FACE Recognized, and by the NAME of this Face Identified UNMISTAKEN, through the Governing Dynamics within the Fabric of Nature.

I PROMISE

This "NATURAL BAPTISM" was established before we were born by the Divine Council of Psalm 82, whose ETERNAL RULING NARRATIVE is Superior to all of the narratives of men, which will DESTROY their agenda, and happens ONLY between 2 Witnesses at one "NATURAL BAPTISM" by LAW; the face and the name are known only between them both.

This is the biblical PROMISE that Proves "ye are gods" and the WORD made Flesh!

I am Honored to have discovered this, and to share it with you

Your Humble Servant

Michael