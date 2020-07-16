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Warning About The Rise Of Communism Through The Actions Of ANTIFA And Black Lives Matter
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342 views • July 16, 2020
Uploaded on July 15 2020
A diar warning from someone who has experienced, at age 13, everything the cubans went through in his testimony during a presidential roundtable on Venezuela relations.
Also see what you can do to prepare in this Alex Jones/Joel Skousen presentation: https://www.brighteon.com/21455504-077c-4545-a881-b665da7ab1a4
A diar warning from someone who has experienced, at age 13, everything the cubans went through in his testimony during a presidential roundtable on Venezuela relations.
Also see what you can do to prepare in this Alex Jones/Joel Skousen presentation: https://www.brighteon.com/21455504-077c-4545-a881-b665da7ab1a4
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