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Dan Hoffman: Terrorist behavior in Afghanistan will 'grow like cancer'
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50 views • September 13, 2021
Dan Hoffman joined 'Fox News Live' and praised the heroes who stormed the Flight 93 cockpit, thwarting the terrorists likely intending to attack the Capitol on Sept. 11, 2001.
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