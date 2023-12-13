Create New Account
NWO and the United States: America's coming invasion & mass depopulation
Follower of Christ777
Credits to Understanding the lies

The world has gone through a massive COVID-19 vaccine program that will depopulate the world and the United States is about to be invaded which will enable the world to be divided into ten kingdoms as per the Club of Rome’s (Vatican’s) plan for a one world socialist government of which the pope will be the leader (Revelation 17:12).

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at sdc@sdcministries.org.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

