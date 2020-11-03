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Le seul vaccin disponible, c'est notre IMMUNITÉ naturelle. Cultivons là, préservons là !
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9 views • November 03, 2020
7 octobre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nCyBZssJJc
REINFO COVID : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCljXEDaSZVZ4x5tRRkAH7WA
Et si nous proposions un autre discours que celui de nos ministères et de nos ARS ?
Sortons de la peur, prenons soin de nous mêmes, prenons soin les uns des autres, prenons soin du monde.
Notre site internet : https://www.reinfocovid.fr
Notre discord: https://discord.gg/4K79RRV
REINFO COVID : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCljXEDaSZVZ4x5tRRkAH7WA
Et si nous proposions un autre discours que celui de nos ministères et de nos ARS ?
Sortons de la peur, prenons soin de nous mêmes, prenons soin les uns des autres, prenons soin du monde.
Notre site internet : https://www.reinfocovid.fr
Notre discord: https://discord.gg/4K79RRV
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