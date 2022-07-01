No cash. No private property. One currency. Total compliance.

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We are a group of patriots working together to sabotage and defeat the coming Financial Reset. Through encrypted communications and networking, we have access to the actual software that will be used to enslave humanity, known as PeopleScoreV3 (learn more at https://oculumlabs.com).
Join us: https://orderofmen.wixsite.com/join
Telegram: https://t.me/resistthereset2022
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OMNeverRetreat
Comms: https://twitter.com/DarkDayz20
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf08c6sj8KoACULvVELL4zw
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TmYwX6dPKc0N/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/theorderofmen
#GreatReset #WEF #CBDC