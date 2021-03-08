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Should Fauci be Held Responsible for Neglect?
TheWildDoc
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50 views • March 08, 2021
If Fauci is taking things to support his immune system to lower his risk of severe illness/COVID but didn't tell you to do the same, should he be held accountable? What do you think? Tell me your thoughts.

Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.

Full Video:
https://thewilddoc.com/fauci-takes-flintstones-lockdowns-dont-work-what-vitamins-do-you-really-need/

Text TWD to 786-808-1302 for Wild Doc updates and join me Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc

*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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healthimmune systemwellnessfaucicoronaviruscovid19neglectthe wild doc
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy