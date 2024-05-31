Black American Speaks Out. Democrats Have Gone Too Far



“Let me say this. My mind was not made up before, but it is definitely made up now. And I will definitely be voting for Donald Trump because the weaponization of the legal system, it is so blatant, and this corruption cannot stand.



Whether I like Donald Trump or not, which I don't, I feel that it is essential that I vote for him because I must stand against the lawfare that was put on display by the Democratic party, Alvin Bragg, all of these folks. And it's a shame because I'm a New Yorker.



I live here in New York. And as an as a black man who lives in the United States and in New York, I know what it's like to have the legal system used against you specifically targeting you. So, I mean, bro, at the end of the day, to expect us to just sit back and watch this happen and just ride with it like it's okay. Like, we're stupid and we don't see what's going on. That's crazy.



Because if you can do something like this to a former president of the United States, just imagine, people. Imagine what they can do to us. I'm sorry but I'm all in. Trump 2024.”

