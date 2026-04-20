🚨🔊 Rabbi Smelly to Christians: Israel is doing you a favor

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🚨🔊 Rabbi Shmuley to Christians: Israel is doing you a favor
The Zionist rabbi rejected "the divine Jesus," and called all Christians to stop overreacting about IDF soldier smashing Jesus statue.
Shmuley then asserts that Tucker Carlson is the real enemy, and claims the IDF "risks its life to protect Christians all the time."
Meanwhile, Israeli forces will keep desecrating Christian sites wherever they're stationed. Collateral damage in the Greater Israel project.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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