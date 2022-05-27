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Parents BEG for Police to Stop Shooter | Unrestricted Truths
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60 views • May 27, 2022
WATCH as parents BEG the police to go in and save their children from a gunman.
The Texas school shooting had a horrific outcome and we can see that we can’t depend on the government to do the right thing. We need to take safety into our own hands and be prepared for situations like this one.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://bit.ly/3NJrQNn
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
The Texas school shooting had a horrific outcome and we can see that we can’t depend on the government to do the right thing. We need to take safety into our own hands and be prepared for situations like this one.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://bit.ly/3NJrQNn
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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