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PM Trudeau declare martial law - Ottawa convoy UPDATE - (EN-FR)
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670 views • February 15, 2022
Traduit en français par Georges Tiger de l’Union fait la force, en direct dans la vidéo.
Tourné apres 17h le 14 fev 2022 sois apres l'anonce possible des mesures de guerres du PM Trudeau au Canada.
Recorded and aired in Ottawa right after PM Trudeau anouncement at 4:30 PM of possible martial law on febuary 14th 2022.
Tourné apres 17h le 14 fev 2022 sois apres l'anonce possible des mesures de guerres du PM Trudeau au Canada.
Recorded and aired in Ottawa right after PM Trudeau anouncement at 4:30 PM of possible martial law on febuary 14th 2022.
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