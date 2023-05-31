NATO Calls For an Urgent Meeting┃Russia Prepares For Serial Production of Hypersonic ICBM 'YARS-M'
My fearless truth seekers, it's time to start discussing a very interesting topic. For more than a week now, military analysts and specialized military telegram channels have been spreading information that Russia is preparing to launch mass production of a new generation of ICBM YARS-M with maneuvering hypersonic warheads consisting mainly of nuclear warheads. It is reported that the development of this missile system was carried out at the 'Moscow Institute of Thermal Engineering', production will be organized at the 'Votkinsk Plant' and at 3 more defense enterprises participating in cooperation on the project. The newest ICBM was named "YARS-M", its development started in 2012, which is quite a common time period for the creation of such high-tech weapons. *********************************************************
