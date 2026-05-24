RT News - May 24 2026 6AM GMT

May 24, 2026

rt.com









Reports say Moscow has carried out a retaliatory attack on Kiev, with media speculation that an advanced hypersonic missile was used. Although there has been no official confirmation from either Russia or Ukraine. Pain and despair for the families of the victims of the Ukrainian attack on a school, as they identify the bodies of their loved ones. That's as the death toll rises to 21. Kiev accuses Moscow of fabricating the incident. But survivors tell a different story. RT reports from the scene of the school attack, while the BBC and CNN refuse to go to the area. We hear from a media adviser to the Iranian president, as his nation suffered a similar tragedy, which was also met with indifference by the Western media. Breaking news from Washington, where Secret Service agents shoot dead a gunman after he opened fire near the White House. One bystander was also critically injured in the shootout.





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