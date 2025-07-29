BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hamas explosive device thrown into the open hatch of a lone Israeli armored personnel carrier
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Another successful explosive device thrown into the open hatch of a lone Israeli armored personnel carrier Namer by Hamas.

It is reported that two IDF soldiers were killed as a result.

Adding: 

The US plans to withdraw about a third of its contingent from Europe — around 20,000 soldiers, reports Politico.

The US delivered nuclear weapons to Britain on a plane with transponders turned on for Russia's signal.

Thus, the US shows that it "is not reducing its nuclear presence in Europe," writes Bloomberg.

For the first time since 2008, the United States has transferred nuclear weapons to the United Kingdom by deploying B61-12 bombs at the Lakenheath Air Force Base.

These low-yield, precision-guided weapons can be used with F-35A fighters.

