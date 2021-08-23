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ROXBURY - MOSQUE or MASK? - Islamic Society of Boston (2 of 4)
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40 views • August 23, 2021
Part 2 - Confrontation - East meets West
In June 2009, Tom Trento joined a group of counter-jihad activists led by Charles Jacobs and Frank Gaffney to PROTEST the opening of the Roxbury Mosque. The purpose of the protest was to draw national attention to what we understood was a mosque and Islamic Center that had clear ties to Islamic jihad, whether cultural, financial or possibly kinetic. In light of the (somewhat predictable) Boston Bombings we re-release this four part series to show the views exactly why we knew that the Islamic Center of Boston would be a source of jihad activity.
In June 2009, Tom Trento joined a group of counter-jihad activists led by Charles Jacobs and Frank Gaffney to PROTEST the opening of the Roxbury Mosque. The purpose of the protest was to draw national attention to what we understood was a mosque and Islamic Center that had clear ties to Islamic jihad, whether cultural, financial or possibly kinetic. In light of the (somewhat predictable) Boston Bombings we re-release this four part series to show the views exactly why we knew that the Islamic Center of Boston would be a source of jihad activity.
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