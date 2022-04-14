Miles Guo: Whether it’s the civilians who were raped and killed because Russia invaded Ukraine, or someone in Changchun who used a bag of instant noodles to trade sex with a family

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/13/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Whether it’s the civilians who were raped and killed because Russia invaded Ukraine, or someone in Changchun who used a bag of instant noodles to trade sex with a family, the only way to solve the world’s problems is to take down the CCP