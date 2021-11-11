EP 2686-8AM T-MINUS 15 DAYS! U.S. SUPREME COURT WILL BE SERVED WITH A HISTORIC, LANDMARK ELECTION FRAUD CASE  

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The press lied repeatedly about what was in the Maricopa County audit. They claimed that it showed Joe Biden won fair and square when it showed just the opposite. In fact, the audit found more than 57,000 problematic ballots in a state that Joe Biden “won” by just eleven thousand votes. And that’s just Maricopa County; forty percent of votes came from the rest of the state too. Pima County is far more liberal than Maricopa is, and a million people live there. You think they didn’t have any ballot issues?
And it all could be even worse than what the audit found. The Maricopa audit discovered that election officials deleted massive amounts of data they were required to save under state law.
In addition to his $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit, Mike Lindell is onboarding State Attorneys General for a massive Supreme Court case aimed at looking into the vast evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19215
🚨Archive: The Pete Santilli Show Website: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19215
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews