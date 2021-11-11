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EP 2686-8AM T-MINUS 15 DAYS! U.S. SUPREME COURT WILL BE SERVED WITH A HISTORIC, LANDMARK ELECTION FRAUD CASE
The Pete Santilli Show
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30 views • November 11, 2021
EP 2686-8AM T-MINUS 15 DAYS! U.S. SUPREME COURT WILL BE SERVED WITH A HISTORIC, LANDMARK ELECTION FRAUD CASE  


The press lied repeatedly about what was in the Maricopa County audit. They claimed that it showed Joe Biden won fair and square when it showed just the opposite. In fact, the audit found more than 57,000 problematic ballots in a state that Joe Biden “won” by just eleven thousand votes. And that’s just Maricopa County; forty percent of votes came from the rest of the state too. Pima County is far more liberal than Maricopa is, and a million people live there. You think they didn’t have any ballot issues?
And it all could be even worse than what the audit found. The Maricopa audit discovered that election officials deleted massive amounts of data they were required to save under state law.  
In addition to his $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit, Mike Lindell is onboarding State Attorneys General for a massive Supreme Court case aimed at looking into the vast evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19215 

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