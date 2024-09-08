© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cream Cheese Butter Cake - Bánh Bông Lan Bơ Cream Cheese Yammy. @Indulovecooking
The Cream Cheese Butter Cake Recipe (for 2 mini loaf pans size 15 x 8 x 5 cm or 1 regular 18 - 20cm loaf pan)
180g flour
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
3 eggs (55g each)
1 tsp vanilla extract
120g softened butter
80g cream cheese (room temperature)
160g caster sugar
cream cheese,cream cheese cake,cream cheese pound cake,lemon cream cheese pound cake,cream cheese butter cake,cream cheese butter cake recipe,japanese cheese cake,soft & fluffy cream cheese bread,bánh bông lan cuộn kem cream cheese,cream cheese pound cake with buttermilk,southern cream cheese pound cake,cream cheese cake eggless,cream cheese cupcakes,cream cheese pound cake recipe,cream cheese pound cake recipe youtube,cream cheese pound cake eggless
#creamcake #butter #bakedcheese #chocolatecake #cheese #bakedcheesetart #cream #homemadecake #cakecakecake #bakedbread #cake #freshcake #strawberriescake #cakecake #chocolate #pancakecake #toffeesauce #bread #doughnutcake #cheeseboard #milk #bakedapples #sauce #homemadecakes #icecream #cheeselover #clarifiedbutter #bakedapple #gheebutter #bakedbrie #bakedchickenbreast #bacon #fondantcake #pie #cakes #cakegram #bakedbear #egg #dessert #bakedchips #cakelover #dripcake #creamcover #freshlybaked