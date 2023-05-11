https://gettr.com/post/p2gpia7777e

5/10/2023【Happy Birthday To Miles Guo】NFSC member Anhong: Recently, I noticed many people paying close attention to Miles Guo. Even if they do not approve of everything that we have done, they all hope we can win and are waiting for the day of the CCP’s demise! Whether or not Miles Guo is around does not change anything for us. During this dark moment when Miles Guo is locked behind bars, each of us should just be like him!

5/10/2023 【遥祝七哥生日快乐】新中国联邦人安红：最近发现很多人都在关注郭先生，他们即便不欣赏我们所做的一切，但都希望我们要赢，并且等待着灭共的那天！郭先生在或不再我们身边，都是一样的，在这种特殊时期，我们每个人都应该能成为七哥！

