Pekiti-Tirsia From Range To Close Effectively

Tuhon Sachetti first demonstrates how to close from range with the double sticks to then transfer to explain how to do this with the Empty Hands Combat Slap. Moving from a linear attack to a 45 degree angular attack both with weaponry and empty hands. You can find the Pekiti-Tirsia Tactical Combat Group at www.bladeflow.com
