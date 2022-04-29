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BEATING POINT: Biden’s Poll Numbers Show Signs That We Haven’t Seen In 50 Years
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120 views • April 29, 2022
Samantha Chang from The Western Journal reports, President Joe Biden’s poll numbers are abysmal, with no indication they’ll rebound as we approach the critical November midterm elections. The majority of U.S. adults — a whopping 56 percent — disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the latest Gallup poll, released Friday.
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