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SPARS PANDEMIC SCENARIO 2025-2028 "WELCOME TO YOUR FUTURE!"
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108 views • May 15, 2021
Diana-Lenska
SPARS PANDEMIC SCENARIO 2025-2028
"WELCOME TO YOUR FUTURE!"
Covid-19 was in the planning for years
and was first created as a scenario (
and mentioned IN this 2017 John Hopkins
report!) JUST as the above SPARS
PANDEMIC SCENARIO 2025-2028 was created
and is the scripted follow-up to the
NEVER ENDING vaccines and pandemics that
are planned to keep you enslaved to the
pharmaceutic industry and the ONE WORLD
GOVERNMENT currently taking down all
nations.
Also found here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5B3gXR8Q6
Wcx/
I can send you the copy of the 89 page
report. Request it at
[email protected]
---
'Stop funding the agenda'
All trademarks are owned by their
respective owners.
Disclaimer:
All movies are licensed by the
respective
distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107
of the
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made
for 'fair use' for
purposes such as criticism, comment,
news reporting, teaching,
scholarship, and research. Fair use is a
use permitted by
copyright statute that might otherwise
be infringing. Non-profit,
educational or personal use tips the
balance in favor of fair use'
SPARS PANDEMIC SCENARIO 2025-2028
"WELCOME TO YOUR FUTURE!"
Covid-19 was in the planning for years
and was first created as a scenario (
and mentioned IN this 2017 John Hopkins
report!) JUST as the above SPARS
PANDEMIC SCENARIO 2025-2028 was created
and is the scripted follow-up to the
NEVER ENDING vaccines and pandemics that
are planned to keep you enslaved to the
pharmaceutic industry and the ONE WORLD
GOVERNMENT currently taking down all
nations.
Also found here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5B3gXR8Q6
Wcx/
I can send you the copy of the 89 page
report. Request it at
[email protected]
---
'Stop funding the agenda'
All trademarks are owned by their
respective owners.
Disclaimer:
All movies are licensed by the
respective
distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107
of the
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made
for 'fair use' for
purposes such as criticism, comment,
news reporting, teaching,
scholarship, and research. Fair use is a
use permitted by
copyright statute that might otherwise
be infringing. Non-profit,
educational or personal use tips the
balance in favor of fair use'
Keywords
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