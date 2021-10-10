© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Une ancienne employée de Pfizer confirme la présence d'oxyde de graphène dans les injections Cov-ID et leur létalité.
Follow
1
Share
Report
43 views • October 10, 2021
Karen Kingston, ancienne employée de Pfizer et actuelle analyste des industries pharmaceutiques et des dispositifs médicaux, présente les preuves et les documents démontrant le danger indiscutable des injections Cov-ID.
Face aux preuves, la conclusion est claire : PERSONNE ne devrait se soumettre à ces injections.
Vidéo originale, avec tous les documents discutés lors de l'interview :
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine/
Sinopeg :
https://www.sinopeg.com/products
Hydrogel :
https://guyboulianne.com/2020/09/29/dr-joseph-mercola-une-biopuce-injectable-pour-la-detection-du-sars-cov-2-sera-prochainement-approuvee-par-la-food-and-drug-administration/
Moderna SM-102 :
https://truthinplainsight.com/moderna-vaccine-contains-sm-102/
Face aux preuves, la conclusion est claire : PERSONNE ne devrait se soumettre à ces injections.
Vidéo originale, avec tous les documents discutés lors de l'interview :
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine/
Sinopeg :
https://www.sinopeg.com/products
Hydrogel :
https://guyboulianne.com/2020/09/29/dr-joseph-mercola-une-biopuce-injectable-pour-la-detection-du-sars-cov-2-sera-prochainement-approuvee-par-la-food-and-drug-administration/
Moderna SM-102 :
https://truthinplainsight.com/moderna-vaccine-contains-sm-102/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.