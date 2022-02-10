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Ep. 641– Young Woman With Down Syndrome Dies Of Lethal Dosage After Being Put On DNR By Hospital
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21 views • February 10, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Wisconsin, where during the height of COVID protocol, a 19-year-old woman with Down Syndrome was admitted to an area hospital, placed on a DNR list by the hospital, chained to her bed, and then given a lethal dosage of drugs. Hospital has no explanation.
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