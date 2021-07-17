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Pathological Weather - A Brief History of Weather Witches _ Science
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101 views • July 17, 2021
I read excerpts from a 2006 piece by historian James Rodger Fleming, recounting developments in weather witchcraft (oops I mean 'science'). Of course I can't resist commenting along the way.
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ALSO AVAILABLE on Rum*le: https://rumble.com/vjyw02-pathological-weather-brief-history-of-weather-witchery.html
Link to full document: https://www.colby.edu/sts/06_fleming_pathological.pdf
***To support this channel (thank you!) please click here for directions: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php ***
ALSO AVAILABLE on Rum*le: https://rumble.com/vjyw02-pathological-weather-brief-history-of-weather-witchery.html
Link to full document: https://www.colby.edu/sts/06_fleming_pathological.pdf
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