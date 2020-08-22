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THE WOMAN AND THE DRAGON
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36 views • August 22, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 12:1-17. The action was in the sky and on the earth. It was not in heaven where God lives. John saw a woman who was ready to give birth to a son. John described her in a strange way. He wrote that her dress was the sun. The moon was beneath her feet. She wore a crown. And there were 12 stars in her crown. The next sign that John saw was a great red dragon. The dragon had 7 heads and 10 horns. Each head had a crown on it. This is a description of the last great world government.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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