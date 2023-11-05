NWO and the United States: the Vatican, the Jesuits and their influence on the United States (3)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Vatican – the first beast of Revelation 13 and beast in Revelation 17 – is extremely evil. Their practices are based on the occult and paganism to which they add “Christian” names to their practices.



This video shows, through Jordan Maxwell, a well-known researcher into the occult, religion and symbology, the occult practices of the Vatican, the Babylonian Roman Catholic Church and religion in general. For many Catholics, this video will resonate as heresy, but for a few others, it get them to think past what structured religion has been telling them all of their lives.



The Vatican wants to usher in a one world government, a one world economy and a one world religion. It’s using the United States – the second beast of Revelation 13 – and more specifically, the lawless Protestant churches to be part of their ecumenical movement.



Unfortunately, Jordan Maxwell stated that he does not believe the Lord Jesus Christ existed as a man on earth! Hopefully, Maxwell accepted Christ prior to his death!



Still, Jordan Maxwell exposed the paganism and occult in the Vatican and its Babylonian Roman Catholic and also the Protestant churches.





To all Catholics, please COME OUT of Babylon, out of your Babylonian Roman Catholic church as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org, www.sdcministries.org

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].







"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington