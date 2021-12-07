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Why do you choose Sunday as your sabbath?
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30 views • December 07, 2021
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. His channels are DCMEDIA and SSRMEDIA. His website is www.Dministries.org.
The fourth commandment says that the Sabbath is the 7th day and must be kept holy. (Exodus 20:8-11). The Sabbath commandment is part of God’s holy and eternal ten commandments in Exodus 20:3-17. Yet, we look around and see that Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant and even a growing number of SDA churches observing Sunday as their day of rest.
However, the covenant of the Most High stays the same because He does not change (Psalm 89:34; Malachi 3:6; Hebrews 13:8). Accordingly, His Sabbath commandment remains as is.
Christ never commanded a change to any of His commandments at any time in the Bible! So who changed the Sabbath to the first day of the week?
According to the Vatican – the first beast of Revelation 13 - Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
"If Protestants would follow the Bible, they should worship God on the Sabbath Day. In keeping the Sunday, they are following a law of the Catholic Church." Albert Smith, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, replying for the cardinal in a letter of Feb. 10, 1920.
Yet, Exodus 31:13; Ezekiel 20:12, 20; Isaiah 58:13; Isaiah 66:23, Mark 2:27-28 and Hebrews 4:4-9 point to the importance of upholding God’s 7th day Sabbath. Christ’s apostles kept the Sabbath after Christ’s ascension to heaven in Acts 13:14; Acts 13:27; Acts 13:42-44; Acts 15:21; Acts 16:13; Acts 17:2 & Acts 18:4. Accordingly, the Sabbath commandment remains for God’s people.
God calls the Sabbath “My holy day” in Isaiah 58:13. Accordingly, the Sabbath is the Lord’s day since it is His holy day.
Please share the Sabbath truth with those you love!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. His channels are DCMEDIA and SSRMEDIA. His website is www.Dministries.org.
The fourth commandment says that the Sabbath is the 7th day and must be kept holy. (Exodus 20:8-11). The Sabbath commandment is part of God’s holy and eternal ten commandments in Exodus 20:3-17. Yet, we look around and see that Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant and even a growing number of SDA churches observing Sunday as their day of rest.
However, the covenant of the Most High stays the same because He does not change (Psalm 89:34; Malachi 3:6; Hebrews 13:8). Accordingly, His Sabbath commandment remains as is.
Christ never commanded a change to any of His commandments at any time in the Bible! So who changed the Sabbath to the first day of the week?
According to the Vatican – the first beast of Revelation 13 - Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
"If Protestants would follow the Bible, they should worship God on the Sabbath Day. In keeping the Sunday, they are following a law of the Catholic Church." Albert Smith, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, replying for the cardinal in a letter of Feb. 10, 1920.
Yet, Exodus 31:13; Ezekiel 20:12, 20; Isaiah 58:13; Isaiah 66:23, Mark 2:27-28 and Hebrews 4:4-9 point to the importance of upholding God’s 7th day Sabbath. Christ’s apostles kept the Sabbath after Christ’s ascension to heaven in Acts 13:14; Acts 13:27; Acts 13:42-44; Acts 15:21; Acts 16:13; Acts 17:2 & Acts 18:4. Accordingly, the Sabbath commandment remains for God’s people.
God calls the Sabbath “My holy day” in Isaiah 58:13. Accordingly, the Sabbath is the Lord’s day since it is His holy day.
Please share the Sabbath truth with those you love!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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