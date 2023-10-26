PAWNS, BLOOD LUST AND WW3 -- MAJ. JEFFREY PRATHER

Major Jeffrey Prather (ret.) returns to SGT Report to discuss the clear and present danger of the Biden administration's demented folly as the warmongers in DC dance Americans toward the Zionist's contrived WW3 on multiple international fronts. May God bless the truth tellers.
ALL WARS ARE PRIVATE BANKERS WARS. STOP COLLABORATING With Our Common Enemy, FULFILLING THEIR New World Order PLAN!
https://rumble.com/v1wxl0i-all-wars-are-private-bankers-wars.-stop-collaborating-with-our-common-enemy.html
Walter Veith - WORLD WAR I ,II and III PLANNED by ILLUMINATI - Albert Pike's Letter to Giuseppe Mazzini
https://rumble.com/v3qev7j-walter-veith-world-war-i-ii-and-iii-planned-by-illuminati-albert-pikes-lett.html
Gog and Magog WWIII End Times Scenario
https://rumble.com/v1kauyf-gog-and-magog-wwiii-end-times-scenario.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.