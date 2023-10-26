Create New Account
PAWNS, BLOOD LUST AND WW3 -- MAJ. JEFFREY PRATHER
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Major Jeffrey Prather (ret.) returns to SGT Report to discuss the clear and present danger of the Biden administration's demented folly as the warmongers in DC dance Americans toward the Zionist's contrived WW3 on multiple international fronts. May God bless the truth tellers.

ALL WARS ARE PRIVATE BANKERS WARS. STOP COLLABORATING With Our Common Enemy, FULFILLING THEIR New World Order PLAN!
https://rumble.com/v1wxl0i-all-wars-are-private-bankers-wars.-stop-collaborating-with-our-common-enemy.html 

Walter Veith - WORLD WAR I ,II and III PLANNED by ILLUMINATI - Albert Pike's Letter to Giuseppe Mazzini
https://rumble.com/v3qev7j-walter-veith-world-war-i-ii-and-iii-planned-by-illuminati-albert-pikes-lett.html 

Gog and Magog WWIII End Times Scenario
https://rumble.com/v1kauyf-gog-and-magog-wwiii-end-times-scenario.html 

Keywords
israelnwoww3new world orderzionismrothschildpsyopwwiiijeffrey pratherpawnsblood lust

