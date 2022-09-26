How Much Do You Love Freedom Of Speech?

Create New Account
For Jesus I live

For Jesus I die

For Faith I live

For Faith I die.

Luke 14:26 KJV Bible

“If any man come to me, and hate not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters, yea, and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple.”


Do you know what that bible verse above means? It simple means you must be willing to forsake or lose everything and everyone for Christ including your own life. It does not come naturally; we must be born again and Christ who is the new man/new Adam must be living in us by the Spirit. God proves his children, and the devil will use anyone against us.


