Save On Taxes With A Beehive and Keep The Honey Too!

Well, good afternoon, everyone. My name’s Chris Berger and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, I often talk about reducing taxes.

So, people who owe taxes on the property are always looking to save money.

Many times the answer is really not too far away.

One of my favorite programs is really a farm program.

And what I mean by that is that if you have chickens on your property or if you have a couple of sheep or let’s say you have a beehive.

Well, a lot of people aren’t going to want sheep and a lot of people won’t want chickens, but they may want a beehive.

So, if you have a couple of acres available, I’ll show you what a beehive looks like.

And keep in mind that this particular client of mine has the beehive and claims it on his taxes, but the beehive is completely taken care of by an outsider.

They come in and do all the work and they take 50% of the honey.

So, the homeowner gets 50%, my client, and they get 50% and they’re thrilled.

So, I’ll show you what the beehive actually looks like.

Well, this is a beehive and the bees are busy.

They’re going in and out and well, they’re starting to get ready to do their work.

And of course, the honey is made after the flowers bloom and it takes a few months.

As you can see, it’s really not obtrusive and you could be really placed at anywhere in your property where it’s out of the way and you’re not affected.

But the honeybees are very happy.

So enjoy and get the tax deduction too.

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