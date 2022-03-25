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Cops Called On Reporter For Exposing Child Sexual Grooming At Local Elementary School
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141 views • March 25, 2022
Kristi Leigh went to Doss Elementary school to expose the indoctrination of the LGBTQ and trans agenda being pushed on children. While there she was confronted by the assistant principal who called the police to have her removed.
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