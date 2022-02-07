BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

True or False: There Are Two Main Types of Anxiety
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • February 07, 2022
Is your anxiety true or false?

You might be thinking “It’s TRUE anxiety—it’s real, not false, and I’m not making it up.”

It turns out your anxiety might be of both types, but this does not mean you’re making up anything at all.

Tune in to explore:

The difference between true and false anxiety, and which one to tackle first
Why many people have become culturally conditioned to seek the “coddling” approach to mental health issues, and how this detracts from self-empowerment
The relationship between anxiety and physiology (especially blood sugar levels)
In what ways psychedelics can help people access inner truths, inspiration, and true engagement in their lives

“Genetics loads the gun, environment pulls the trigger.” This simple phrase reflects the underpinnings of Dr. Vora’s work as a holistic psychiatrist.

She believes everyone has the ability to influence their mental health, simply because a person’s diet and lifestyle determine how their mental health manifests.

People who seek new avenues of relief for their anxiety—beyond or altogether outside of prescription medication—come to see Dr. Vora. These avenues almost always lead straight to the physiological conditions of the body that relate to mental health, such as blood sugar levels, hormonal imbalances, digestion, and sleep patterns.

After that, Dr. Vora works with patients on a deeper, often psycho-spiritual level.

Interested in learning more?

Follow Dr. Vora on Instagram @EllenVoraMD, check out https://ellenvora.com/, and find a copy of her book The Anatomy of Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming the Body’s Fear Response.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
depressionmental healthanxiety
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

Willow Tohi
30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

Coco Somers
Study Links 13 Continuous Minutes of Moderate-to-Vigorous Activity to 72% Lower Dementia Risk

Study Links 13 Continuous Minutes of Moderate-to-Vigorous Activity to 72% Lower Dementia Risk

Douglas Harrington
Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Douglas Harrington
Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Coco Somers
The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy