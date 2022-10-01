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It's the Economy, Stupid!
Renegade Media
Renegade Media
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51 views • October 01, 2022

We're not ending the 3rd quarter of this year on a high note! With inflation on the rise, almost by the minute, interest rates rising, pushing both rents and mortgages higher, we are headed for disaster!

But wait, there's more! Every single day there is new and ever more shocking information coming out about the vaccines - more deaths, injuries, and of course more censorship!

Then there is the mid-terms and all the chaos that will surround that event.. and the warnings about it all that are already being seeded!

It's enough to make you lose sight about what is most important! But, no matter what, always be informed, and be prepared. We may not know exactly what is headed our way, but we can be ready for whatever it might be.

Get your tickets to the Truth Tour; https://truthtour.net Tell them Robert sent you!

Join our Telegram channel: https://t.me/renegademedia


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vaccinesnewspoliticsbidenstocksmidtermsinflationinjuriesbonds
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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