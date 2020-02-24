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Jesus and Masturbation Victory Over Sexual Sin
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55 views • February 24, 2020
"Jesus and Masturbation - Victory Over Sexual Sin" unravels the controversial question: is masturbation a sin? or, is masturbation good for you?
Viewer discretion advised: recommended for men.
Christians masturbate but they are made to feel guilty about masturbation for the enjoyment this brings. However, dealing with sexual sin in the church is as simple as helping people work through their confusion surrounding the question of what is lust?
Many people (including religious people) become addicted to pornography because they are conditioned to believe that all sexual pleasure is wrong, including masturbation... so they may as well engage in sexual sins with real people, either in person or via media.
Understanding where to draw the line is the key to dealing with sexual sin in the modern world, including the church world.
This video examines the possibility that there may be times when masturbation is good for you!
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Viewer discretion advised: recommended for men.
Christians masturbate but they are made to feel guilty about masturbation for the enjoyment this brings. However, dealing with sexual sin in the church is as simple as helping people work through their confusion surrounding the question of what is lust?
Many people (including religious people) become addicted to pornography because they are conditioned to believe that all sexual pleasure is wrong, including masturbation... so they may as well engage in sexual sins with real people, either in person or via media.
Understanding where to draw the line is the key to dealing with sexual sin in the modern world, including the church world.
This video examines the possibility that there may be times when masturbation is good for you!
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
seeking the truthtrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from godvoice in the desertguilty about masturbationvictory over sexual sinaddicted to pornographyis masturbation good for youchristians masturbatemasturbation is good for youwhat is lustdealing with sexual sin in the churchjesus and masturbationis masturbation a singod view of masturbationsexual sin in the modern worldrct
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