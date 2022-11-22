NOV-21-2022 Stew Peters presents Died Suddenly

In this horrific documentary, various doctors, embalmers, undertakers, and coroners who don’t know each other from around the world discuss the real scary subject that the vaccines might be causing a type of white fibrous substance to grow inside people and that what might be causing all sorts of strange deaths around the world especially among the younger population. Richard Hirschman, an embalmer shares his various specimans that he is pulling from cadevers that are stuck in both the areolas and the veins. Richard is also saying that in one quarter, he is only seeing a total of 14% of corpses that have no trace of these white fibrous substances. How come these things are happening to so many people, and many other embalmers even with 40+ or 50+ years experience with well over 1000 bodies and they notice some of these clots as well. A lot of embalmers are actually saying that they are having difficulty pumping embalmer fluid throughout the corpse. This is different and we need to figure out what these are and we should all be concerned for humanity. To describe the fibrous substance, think of it like a rubber band or raw calamari. So many young people are dropping dead and you have to question how have they died.

That isn’t even the worst of it, apparently we are living through the lowest amount of births in the year 2022 among all of the countries around the world. The birth rate decline in California is -7%, the birth rate in Germany is -12%, the birthrate in Norway is -18%, the birthrate in Greece is -11%, the birthrate in Finland is -10%, the birth rate in Sweden is -11%, the brith rate in Australia is -70%, the birth rate in Taiwan is -28%, and the birth rate in England is -12%. You have this evil that is killing our younger generation and we should all be hurting for God, and its obvious that this is being done on purpose and the people running the world are evil and view us as livestock. This vaccine is clearly a bioweapon that was unleashed on humanity with the purpose of reducing the world’s population, this is the Great Reset, and this is what it is all about.

If you don’t believe me, just go into google and type ‘died suddenly’ and take a look at all of the news articles that are popping up. Lo and behold theres a whole list of people that died in the last week under questionable circumstances. Younger people, athletes, celebrities and yet people act like its no big deal and that people don’t know.

And here are the most recent afflictions that have increased dramatically since the rollout of the vaccines and they are strokes, Transient Ischemic Attacks, Pericarditis & Myocarditis, Erratic Heart Rates, Arrhythmias, Rapid Onset Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Brain Tumors, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Spinal Tumors, Thyroid Dysfunction, Multiple Sclerosis, Cognitive Impairment, Persistent Severe Insomnia, Suppression of Immune System, Unprovoked Blood Clots, Avascular Necrosis, Liver Dysfunction, Menstrual Irregularities, Miscarriage.

Attorney Tom Renz who represents the whistleblowers had substantial data showing miscarriages increasing by 300% and caner increase by 300% over the average. Dr. Ryan Cole is another doctor that has sounded the alarm on the insurgence of cancer within 30 year old and 40 year olds who are suddenly being reactivated. neurological issues have also increased by 1000%.