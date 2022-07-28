EPOCH TV: Cross Roads with Josh Philipp:

Americans’ Ancestral Kit DNA Used to Create Bioweapons; Rep. Matt Gaetz on Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Watch the full live Q&A: https://ept.ms/DNABioweaponsYT

US officials are warning that DNA data collected by ancestral kits can be used by countries including China and Russia to create targeted bioweapons. Rep. Jason Crow warned about this during a recent speech at the Aspen Security Forum.

The threat goes beyond just ancestral DNA kits, however. Previous warnings also pointed to COVID test kits that US intelligence officials warned could also be used to create bioweapons and tracking systems around biometrics.

In other news, we speak with Rep. Matt Gaetz [R-FL1] about Hunter Biden’s laptop and its significance for the justice system.



