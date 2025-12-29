Are You Preaching a Luke-Warm Gospel ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we enter the end of an age, what should our preaching / teaching be like? Are you afraid to confront lies, abominations, and corruption in the Love and truth of the Word of God? We as teachers will have the greater damnation. When the flood of the unclean spews its filth, the Lord raises the standard.