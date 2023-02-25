Create New Account
2023.02.23 The unvaccinated sperms and eggs will be the next bitcoins!
2023.02.23 The unvaccinated sperms and eggs will be the next bitcoins! Our fellow fighters do not even know their values. We’re “Man-Gods” (human creating gods), not “human mines”!

无苗精子和卵子就是下一个比特币。战友们不知道自己的价值。我们是人神，不能拿自己当人矿。


