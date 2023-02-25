https://gettr.com/post/p29j0ild943
2023.02.23 The unvaccinated sperms and eggs will be the next bitcoins! Our fellow fighters do not even know their values. We’re “Man-Gods” (human creating gods), not “human mines”!
无苗精子和卵子就是下一个比特币。战友们不知道自己的价值。我们是人神，不能拿自己当人矿。
