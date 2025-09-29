Maria Zeee-The Devil Wore a Lab Coat: Buried Cancer Treatments ft. John Richardson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 116 | John Richardson unveils Big Pharma’s role in the suppression of cancer treatments which he likens to the opioid crisis, exposing a profit-driven system that prioritizes greed over healing. He highlights how doctors, conditioned to trust only allopathic methods, overlook natural therapies due to flawed incentives and education.