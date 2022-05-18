© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/18/22 MS And Osteoporosis Of The Skull
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 19, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/18/22 MS And Osteoporosis Of The Skull
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL
Air Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory on MS (multiple sclerosis). Stating that MS and osteoporosis of the skull have many of the same symptoms. Asserting they are both caused by nutritional deficiencies. Contending it is possible the two could be the same disease.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of hemp seed oil. Rich in omega fatty acids 3, 6 and 9 that are essential for the function and development of the brain and nervous system. Unique as it contains omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in the ideal 3:1 ratio necessary for optimum health.
Callers
Debra's dog has been diagnosed with an enlarged heart.
Maggie has RA (rheumatoid arthritis) and wants to get off of blood thinner medication.
Rich has psoriasis and high blood pressure.
Joelle has several health challenges including tinnitis, bloating, leg cramps, chronic fatigue and tachy cardia.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL
Air Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory on MS (multiple sclerosis). Stating that MS and osteoporosis of the skull have many of the same symptoms. Asserting they are both caused by nutritional deficiencies. Contending it is possible the two could be the same disease.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of hemp seed oil. Rich in omega fatty acids 3, 6 and 9 that are essential for the function and development of the brain and nervous system. Unique as it contains omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in the ideal 3:1 ratio necessary for optimum health.
Callers
Debra's dog has been diagnosed with an enlarged heart.
Maggie has RA (rheumatoid arthritis) and wants to get off of blood thinner medication.
Rich has psoriasis and high blood pressure.
Joelle has several health challenges including tinnitis, bloating, leg cramps, chronic fatigue and tachy cardia.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.