Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/18/22 MS And Osteoporosis Of The Skull(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory on MS (multiple sclerosis). Stating that MS and osteoporosis of the skull have many of the same symptoms. Asserting they are both caused by nutritional deficiencies. Contending it is possible the two could be the same disease.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of hemp seed oil. Rich in omega fatty acids 3, 6 and 9 that are essential for the function and development of the brain and nervous system. Unique as it contains omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in the ideal 3:1 ratio necessary for optimum health.CallersDebra's dog has been diagnosed with an enlarged heart.Maggie has RA (rheumatoid arthritis) and wants to get off of blood thinner medication.Rich has psoriasis and high blood pressure.Joelle has several health challenges including tinnitis, bloating, leg cramps, chronic fatigue and tachy cardia.