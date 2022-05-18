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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/18/22 MS And Osteoporosis Of The Skull
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/18/22 MS And Osteoporosis Of The Skull
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL

Air Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory on MS (multiple sclerosis). Stating that MS and osteoporosis of the skull have many of the same symptoms. Asserting they are both caused by nutritional deficiencies. Contending it is possible the two could be the same disease.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of hemp seed oil. Rich in omega fatty acids 3, 6 and 9 that are essential for the function and development of the brain and nervous system. Unique as it contains omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in the ideal 3:1 ratio necessary for optimum health.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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