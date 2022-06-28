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U.S. HIMARS SYSTEM IS ACTIVE IN UKRAINE, CAN IT MAKE A CHANGE ON THE BATTLEFIELD 2022
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31 views • June 28, 2022

Warthog Defense.


Jun 27, 2022

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Ukraine military update.


The used audio is from the Youtube audio library


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Warthog Defense members are sharing stories, insider tips, news from the front lines, and unique slices of military life including the tough stuff of war.


Warthog Defense provides headline news and technology updates since our community answers the call and makes news. We also cover the rest of the military experience —and in our military equipment guide we present what makes the military unique (and fun).



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcslhWUPouw

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current eventsrussiauswarunited statesukrainerocketsbattlefieldartilleryhimarswarthog defense
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