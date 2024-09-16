BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
About the importance of rational thinking and logic -a lecture by Nigel Howitt
Föreningen Cui Bono
Föreningen Cui Bono
7 months ago

Logical and rational thinking is not taught in today's education system, but there it is mostly about learning to remember things and being able to repeat them on command. Why is that so? Could it possibly be the case that today's education basically favors a system that is based on various incorrect paradigms? Nigel Howitt believes that in order to be able to make many life-determining decisions in today's society, it is important that the individual can think for himself and be able to draw logical and rational conclusions after collecting the information that is already out there. A shining example where such knowledge has come in handy is the decision whether to take a vaccine or not. Here, the ability to think rationally and logically can be absolutely decisive in a person's life.

During this lecture, Nigel will show, among other things, the effect the presence and absence of rational thinking can have on a civilization, the disastrous consequences a lack of logical thinking can have, and that decisions based on logical thinking are not the same as those based on emotions.

To find out more about Nigel Howitt's past activities you can visit his website at www.lawfulrebel.com

 

This lecture was held in Gothenburg Sweden on Sunday May 5th 2024

Keywords
common senselogicreason
