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The Great Pyramid - A Weapon of Note - 1 of 2 - The Lake House and the Arkish Butt Eye that can Fight
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133 views • February 28, 2020
The enigmatic Great Pyramid of the Giza plateau - what is its function and role?
While I was decoding the occult symbolism of a film called, The Lake House (2006), it became apparent that the producers were expertly connecting the Great Pyramid with the Ark of the Covenant.
Because we're branching off a related work, it makes sense to begin this Great Pyramid series with that (Part 7 of, "The Pairing of Time Travel with Sodomite Programming." As you watch this slightly adapted version, you may find that you'll want to become familiar with Parts 4, 5 and 6, which also deal with The Lake House and demonstrate why this film should be taken seriously.
While I was decoding the occult symbolism of a film called, The Lake House (2006), it became apparent that the producers were expertly connecting the Great Pyramid with the Ark of the Covenant.
Because we're branching off a related work, it makes sense to begin this Great Pyramid series with that (Part 7 of, "The Pairing of Time Travel with Sodomite Programming." As you watch this slightly adapted version, you may find that you'll want to become familiar with Parts 4, 5 and 6, which also deal with The Lake House and demonstrate why this film should be taken seriously.
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