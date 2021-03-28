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Programmed Feral Consumer Drone Deathbot Children
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80 views • March 28, 2021
I re-watched the video again and you can see his crumpled body smashed against the fencing and a stone pillar. The children are being weaponized. Turned into insensate locust like drones. No sorrow or remorse. Just worried about material crap but not the loss of human life they just caused. Of course no one will follow upon this story and the "girls" will be charged as minors because #muhfill in the blank bullshit.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1375721912752611328
https://twitter.com/i/status/1375721912752611328
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