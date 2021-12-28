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12/22/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP’s National Security Commission ordered the Beijing State Security Bureau to have the Emergency Task Force handle the Peng Shuai incident by using negotiation experts and the despicable tactics such that they sometimes posed threat and sometimes pretended to be weak