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Oct 2nd Trump Asked If He would Take The Covid-19 Booster Shot & Past Compilation Trump Vaccine Vids
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232 views • October 02, 2021
Oct 2nd Trump Asked If He would Take The Covid-19 Booster Shot & Past Compilation Trump Vaccine Vids
Yahoo Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ukj0MxzQZo
https://finance.yahoo.com/video/trump-got-pfizer-vaccine-100000046.html
Trump: ‘I got the Pfizer’ vaccine
Yahoo Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ukj0MxzQZo
https://finance.yahoo.com/video/trump-got-pfizer-vaccine-100000046.html
Trump: ‘I got the Pfizer’ vaccine
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