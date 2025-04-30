💥WILL THERE BE A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE ACCORDING TO THE BIBLE?💥

I thought it would bring this discussion up because it is going on more more with the internet today. does the Bible say there will be a zombie apocalypse.? they might very well be. but maybe not according to the movies and every detail in those movies. but maybe something along the lines of the population centers become an incognizant and under computer control or something along those lines through the 5G networks. The Bible does seem to hint that something's dreadful along these lines are going to take place





PREPARE FOR MARBURG, 5G INDUCED ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE BY WAY OF 1P36 DELETION SYNDROME - TODD CALLENDAR





https://rumble.com/v3ed197-prepare-for-marburg-5g-induced-zombie-apocalypse-by-way-of-1p36-deletion-sy.html