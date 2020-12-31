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Saving the Children, Prison Time and Abundance vs. Scarcity
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168 views • December 31, 2020
Tonight we go over the true reason behind this movement. We must save our children. What movies have been shoving this in our faces for decades?
These people must go to prison.
Do you know the TRUE difference between Abundance and Scarcity?
I have patients with Parasites already starting to come out!
www.PatriotNutrition.com
For more info, www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
These people must go to prison.
Do you know the TRUE difference between Abundance and Scarcity?
I have patients with Parasites already starting to come out!
www.PatriotNutrition.com
For more info, www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
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